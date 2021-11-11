That's $8 less than we saw for a refurb last month, and $61 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1280x720 native resolution
- ~50,000 hour lamp life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3 HDMI ports
- includes a Roku Streaming Stick
- Model: RPJ133
-
-
-
Save on a selection of 30 different refurbished LCD projectors from Epson. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Epson PowerLite W49 WXGA 3LCD Projector for $449.99 ($129 less than a new unit).
Clip the on page coupon for a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfus via Amazon.
- 200" display
- 5000:1 contrast
- built-in stereo speakers
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- Model: BL-76
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deal Good via Amazon.
- 20" to 120" adjustable viewing screen size
- 400-lumen
- VGA, AV, and HDMI inputs
- Model: PRJG48
That's 50% off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 720p resolution
- up to 200" screen size
- up to 1000:1 contrast ratio
- HDMI, USB
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
