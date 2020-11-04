New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$49 $79
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- up to 150" picture size
- 800 x 480 native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- stereo speakers
- Model: RPJ136
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
