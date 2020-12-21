RAVPower · 39 mins ago
$26 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PC33" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- foldable plug
- dual charging ports
- powered by GaN tech
- Model: RP-PC133
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
RAVPower 4-Port USB Wall Charger
$16 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "QPTYTWU4" to save $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RAVPower Official via Amazon.
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- iSmart 2.0 technology
- recharge up to 4 smartphones or tablets simultaneously at maximum speed
- foldable
- Model: RP-PC026
Woot! An Amazon Company · 5 days ago
Link2Home Sofa Socket 10-Foot Extension Cord
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
Features
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aukey USB-C 60W PD GaN Charger
$15 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D4-US
Amazon · 3 days ago
Baseus 65W GaN 3-Port USB-C Charger
$17 $35
free shipping
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "DUFQOMIE" to save a total of $28 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
Features
- supports SCP, FCP, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and AFC fast charging protocol
- USB 1.5A, USB-C 1.5A, and USB-C 3.25A ports
- foldable pins
- Model: BS-S915
- Model: BS-S915
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Kootion 61W USB Type-C Wall Charger
$14 $53
free shipping
It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
Features
- USB PD 3.0
- overheating and short circuit protection
RAVPower · 47 mins ago
RAVPower 30,000mAh AC Power Bank
$86 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PB50" to get $18 under our October mention, $64 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- built-in charging protections
- 100W 3-prong AC outlet
- LED battery indicators
- 60W PD output
- 45W PD input
- QC 3.0 output
- Model: RP-PB055
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|RAVPower
|--
|$26
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register