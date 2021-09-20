RAVPower · 52 mins ago
$18 $40
free shipping
That's $8 under our mention from May and the best price we've seen after applying coupon code "DNS45". Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- 2 ports
- GaN technology
- Model: RP-PC145
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
StinkLight MFi Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack
$5.91 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
Features
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
Amazon · 6 days ago
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
$95 $99
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
A4C · 1 mo ago
Mophie iPhone Juice Pack Cases at A4C
Up to 85% off + extra 50% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MOPHIE50" for extra savings on iPhone cases already marked up to 85% off. Shop Now at A4C
Tips
- Pictured is the Mophie Juice Pack Access Protective Battery Case for iPhone XS Max for $8 after coupon (low by $4).
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Janmitta Screen Protector 3-Pack for iPhone 13 or 13 Pro
$2.79 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60FJUZEF" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Janmitta Official Store via Amazon.
Features
- laser cut tempered glass
- comes with auto-alignment kit
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank
$17 $36
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
