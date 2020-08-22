RAVPower · 41 mins ago
$18 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "UM0028" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- 24W max output
- 3 USB 2.0 ports
- 1 QC 3.0 port
- 1 PD port
- Model: RP-UM002
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Wordima 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for iWatch & iPhone
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "D6NR8JDI" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wordima via Amazon.
Features
- provides 2.5W for watch and 10W for phone
- 4.9-ft. cable
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker PowerWave Charging Stand
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere for it. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger 2-Pack
$26 $35
free shipping
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- charge horizontally or vertically
- charges directly through rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thickness
- Model: AK-B2524012
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger
$10 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woto via Amazon
Amazon · 3 wks ago
RAVPower 20,100mAh AC Outlet Power Bank
$75 $80
free shipping
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon to make this the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-prong AC, USB, and Type-C output
- 5 LED indicator lights
- includes power adapter, 7.9" micro USB cable, 24" micro USB cable, and travel pouch
- Model: US6-RP-PB054
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
expired
Amazon · 1 mo ago
$18 $29
free shipping
Use coupon code "YQWL86KE" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HooToo-US via Amazon.
Features
- 24W max output
- 3 USB 2.0 ports
- 1 QC 3.0 port
- 1 PD port
- Model: RP-UM002
Sign In or Register