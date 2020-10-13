RAVPower · 1 hr ago
$104 $150
free shipping
Save 31% with coupon code "STAR75". Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- built-in charging protections
- 100W 3-prong AC outlet
- LED battery indicators
- 60W PD output
- 45W PD input
- QC 3.0 output
- Model: RP-PB055
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
RAVPower Portable 20,000mAh Solar Power Bank
$18 $42
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply coupon code "NEZ7SWA8" to make this the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or Orange (pictured).
- Sold by RAVPower Official via Amazon.
Features
- dual USB ports
- flashlight
- IPX4 splashproof, dustproof, and shockproof
- overcharge, overvoltage, and short circuiting protection
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Mommy Power Stroller Hook 5,000mAh USB Power Bank
$22 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- power bank and carry all hook for the mom on the go
- hook can hold up to 25 lbs.
- fits most stroller handles
- Model: MP-SP-BLK
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Beswill 30,000mAh Solar Power Bank
$30 $60
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "U8FDUO2X" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Toptek Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 18W Qi wireless
- 3 charging modes
- 4 lighting modes
- flashlight
- Model: ES983S
eBay · 17 hrs ago
Mophie Powerstation Plus 6,000mAh Power Bank
$10 $80
free shipping
Save $15 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Gold.
- Sold by Prune Danish via eBay.
Features
- switch-tip cable with Lightning and Micro USB connectors
- extra USB port
- 2.1A output
- Model: 3544_PSPLUS-6K-2N1-GLD
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$24 $36
free shipping
Coupon code "ANKER1615" takes $12 off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- compatible w/ Qi-certified phones
- two 12W USB ports
- USB-C input port
- Model: A1615
RAVPower · 6 days ago
RAVPower 10W Wireless Charger
$13 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "14PC058" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- QC 3.0 adapter
- case friendly
- temperature control
- anti-slip design
- Model: RP-PC058
RAVPower · 1 hr ago
RAVPower 40W 4-Port Desktop Charger
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WORK24" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- Quick Charge 3.0
- overcharging, overheating, and short circuit protection
- Model: RP-PC024
Amazon · 2 wks ago
RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger
$19 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $7 on-page coupon to drop it to $4 less than our mention from last month, and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by RAVPower Direct via Amazon.
Features
- Smart charging technology
- universal compatibility
- Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 standard
- Model: RP-PC105
