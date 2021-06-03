Quill Brand 8GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $5
Quill · 36 mins ago
Quill Brand 8GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
$4.50 $9
free shipping

That's $4.49 off list and the best price we could find for a USB 2.0 8GB flash drive by about $2. Buy Now at Quill

Features
  • sliding capless design
  • read speed up to 15MB per second
  • write speed up to 5 MB per second
  • Model: 426-748195QQ
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
