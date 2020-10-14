New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 23 mins ago
Quaker Oats Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars 58-Pack
$8 w/ Prime via Sub & Save $12
free shipping

Prime members save an extra 30% on top of the Subscribe & Save discount to make this the best shipped price we could find by $16. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 100 calories per bar
  • no artificial preservatives, artificial colors, or added colors
  • Model: 00030000563045
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Quaker Oats
Amazon Prime Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
PepsiCo via Amazon   -- $8 Buy Now