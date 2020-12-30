New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
QNAP TS-253D 2-Bay NAS Enclosure
$289 $369
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor
  • 2 x 3.5"/2.5" SATA III drive bays
  • 4GB RAM
  • 2 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Model: TS-253D-4G-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Drive Enclosures B&H Photo Video QNAP
SATA Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 21% -- $289 Buy Now