Pyle 4-Channel Bluetooth Home Theater Preamplifier & Stereo Receiver System for $160
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Pyle 4-Channel Bluetooth Home Theater Preamplifier & Stereo Receiver System
$160 $216
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Buys via eBay.
Features
  • 3,000W max output to up to 4 speakers
  • 8 ohms impedance
  • 50 station memory
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • supports headphone, USB, MP3, AM/FM tuner, aux, front loading CD DVD player, 2 microphone inputs W/ an echo effect for Karaoke, 2 RCA Audio inputs, RCA output for a subwoofer, and optical Audio output
  • Model: PD3000BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Receivers eBay Pyle
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $160 Buy Now