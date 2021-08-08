Pureguardian Warm/Cool Ultrasonic Humidifier for $34
Certified Refurb PureGuardian H4810 Warm/Cool Ultrasonic Humidifier
$34 $230
free shipping

It's $39 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get this price. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
Features
  • 2-gallon tank
  • runs up to 120 hours
  • low water indicator
  • auto shut-off
  • Model: H4810
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
