HSN · 47 mins ago
Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo HEPA Air Purifier
$80 $100
free shipping

Heading back to work in a small office? This tabletop air purifier is $15 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 10" in diameter
  • covers spaces of 100 square feet
  • 3 speeds and auto shut-off timer
  • night light mode
  • Model: PEAIRDSK
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
