eBay · 30 mins ago
$750 $1,080
free shipping
That's a $50 low today and a $40 drop from our November mention. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Auto Care Depot via eBay.
- electric and remote start
- 3.2-gallon tank
- 4,500 peak watts/ 3,700 running watts
- extendable handle
- Model: G450RN
eBay · 1 wk ago
2000W Gas Portable Generator
$300 $900
free shipping
Similar 2000W generators go for $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 1650-watt of consistent running power and up to 2000-watt at peak performance
- two 120-Volt AC outlets and one 12-Volt DC outlet
- Model: 62002
eBay · 1 day ago
Ford 4,250W Dual Fuel Portable Generator w/ Switch & Go
$650 $918
free shipping
April showers bring May flowers, and the severe weather season. Be prepared with this generator that's a low by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocare Depot via eBay.
- 5,250 peak watts
- 4,250 rated watts with gas
- 4,750 watts / 3,850 watts with propane
- electric or remote start
- 4-gallon tank capacity
- 4 stroke, air cooled OHV engine
- Model: FG5250PBR
eBay · 1 mo ago
XtremepowerUS 3,500W Gas Generator w/ Roll Cage
$300 $1,000
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by durapowers via eBay
- 4,000 peak watts / 3,500 running watts
- up to 10 hours runtime
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Champion Power Equipment 10,000/8,000-Watt TRI Fuel Portable Natural Gas Generator
$1,079 $1,579
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 10,000 starting watts and 8000 running watts
- 8.5-gallon fuel tank
- Model: 100416
eBay · 7 hrs ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ernst Greg's Drip-Free Oil Filter Funnel
$16
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
eBay · 3 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$54 $70
free shipping
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
