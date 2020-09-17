New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Pulsar 12,000-Watt Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator
$886 $2,250
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $113. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by AutocareDepot via eBay.
Features
  • 12,000-watt max output, 9,500-watt rated output
  • 8-gallon fuel tank
  • 12-hour runtime at 50% output
  • Model: G12KBN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Pulsar
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $886 Buy Now