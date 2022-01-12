That's a $250 drop in the last two weeks to a total savings of $550 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 22 resistance levels
- 25 programs
- Model: PFEX74621
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as elliptical trainer, upright stationary bike, and recumbent bike
- 3 types of handlebar options
- heart-rate monitor system
- eavy weight flywheel system
- Model: BRT5088
- UPC: 878932007356
It's $6 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $112. Buy Now at Amazon
- felt resistance
- adjustable padded seat
- 22-lb. flywheel
- pedals with straps
- Model: SF-B1203
- UPC: 815749010469
It has dropped $144 since we saw it last month; most sellers charge at least $800. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- 26" wheel
- 500W motor
- 20MPH max
- ACT and UL certified
- 30-mile distance
- rim brake
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-way adjustable seat
- 2-way adjustable handlebars
- bottle holder
- Model: SF-B1002
- UPC: 815749010018
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on almost three dozen items, including treadmills, exercise bikes, weight lifting equipment, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the ProForm 100-lb 10-Piece Rubber Dumbbell Set for $180 ($119 off).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|55%
|$699 (exp 6 days ago)
|$449
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register