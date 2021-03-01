That's $155 off and $155 less than we could find for a similar power bank elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5W wireless Qi charging pad
- 2 x 2.4V USB Type-A ports
- 60W USB type-C power delivery port
- Model: N10000
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Clip the on page coupon and apply coupon code "7HGIOHGA" for a savings of $10 off list. Prime members save an additional $2.59 automatically for a final price of $13.84. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TG90 via Amazon.
- 5V/2A max output
- micro-USB, USB-C, and lightning connectors
- Model: A-10K53
Apply coupon code "RCW7TECD" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yansaker US via Amazon.
- Quick Charge 3.0
- LED display
- folding bracket
- Model: YSQiPB05
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Apply coupon code "50FHMNSK" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Gray.
- Sold by Tozo Store via Amazon.
- LCD display
- supports Quick Charge 3.0
Apply coupon code "HMHC3ZLT" for a savings of $102, and a price that's $6 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Okpro via Amazon.
- touchscreen
- color-changing light
- pure sine wave AC outlet
- short circuit protection, overcurrent-, overload-, overvoltage-, and overheating-protection
- charge via DC adapter input, car cigarette DC 12V power, and 50-100W 18V Solar power panel (not included)
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pick, Pack & Ship Inc via Amazon.
- folding head
- Qi wireless charging
- dual USB ports
- USB-C port
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
Most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in cart
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's the best price we could find by $184. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black.
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BK
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- for all types of treads
- creates a complete template of each tread and riser for a perfect cut
- Model: PL200
Use coupon code "C69NSNR8" for $17 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray at this price.
- Sold by Lightbiz via Amazon.
- 3 lighting modes
- 2 sensor settings
- 240 lumens
- built-in magnet
- 2,400mAh battery
- USB rechargeable
- measures 16.5" x 1.18" x 0.39"
- Model: 240LM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|77%
|--
|$45
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register