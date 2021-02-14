New
myGEKOgear Orbit 510 1080p Dash Cam
$60 $140
That's a low by $38, although most stores charge well over $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution at 30 fps
  • 2" LCD display
  • night vision
  • 150° field of view
  • built-in microphone
  • G-sensor
  • Model: GO51016G
