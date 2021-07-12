iMars 50W Flexible Solar Panel for $33
Banggood · 41 mins ago
iMars 50W Flexible Solar Panel
$33 $41
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGSOLAR535b" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • The 25W is $22.99 after coupon ($17 off).
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • Ships from China warehouse, which has a shipping time of up to two weeks.
Features
  • DC and USB output
  • monocrystalline solar cells
  • waterproof
  • Model: SP-P50
  • Code "BGSOLAR535b"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
