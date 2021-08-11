iMars 100W Foldable Solar Panel for $100
Banggood · 27 mins ago
iMars 100W Foldable Solar Panel
$100 $140
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "BG36578" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • This item ships from China and may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • high temperature resistant, dustproof, and waterproof
  • DC output
  • four USB ports
  • includes alligator clips cable, DC cable, and four carabiners
  • Model: SP-B100
Details
Comments
  • Code "BG36578"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
