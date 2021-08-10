Yeelight LED Screen Light Bar for $70

Save 46% off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- In Standard Version at this price.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- adjustable brightness and color temperature
- remote control
- Model: YLTD001
-
Expires 9/1/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Haven Furniture Co. Ltd. via Amazon
- detachable mouse pad
- 2 CPU cooling fans
- Model: HNLA6
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5" x 9.1" x 5.5"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- Model: EBLL1
Apply coupon code "BGDNLSB" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping adds at least $3 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- holds 15.6" laptop
- USB charging interface
- zippered anti-theft bag on back
- 180° opening compartment
- waterproof
- Model: BG-1908
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon and apply code "EHLLSVG6" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Lifecare Supplies via Amazon.
- laminated particle top with steel base
- height adjusts from 1.8" to 16.1"
- gas spring lift system
- 29.3" x 17.7" surface
- nonslip silicone feet
- supports 22-lbs.
- Model: HNSSD4
Apply coupon code "50XO6QZL" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vanmass Store via Amazon.
- two USB 3.0 ports
- USB-C 3.0 port
- USB-C port
- HDMI port
- SD slot
- TF slot
Apply coupon code "6W6JR5CU" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Profe Online via Amazon.
- USB 3.0 Type-C port
- two USB 3.0 ports
- two USB 2.0 ports
- SD and microSD card readers
- 3 HDMI port
- Ethernet port
- PD charging port
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Take advantage of the deals on laptops, desktops, and accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Some items may have on-page coupons snagging further discounts.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 i5 Whiskey Lake 14” Laptop for $1,049.99 ($1,689 off).
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- 1.3 feet tall (about 1 foot and 4 inches)
- Auto sensor turns it on when it's dark outside
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "BGDNEBM1" for a savings of $94. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available for Front or Rear Wheel.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- includes everything needed to convert a standard bike into an electric one
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Dark Blue or Light Green.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $17.56 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- high carbon steel frame
- adjustable awning
- adjustable handle
- double brakes
- stroller, pushchair, and tricycle
- for ages 6 to 36 months
Apply coupon code "TKGMMNNY" for a savings of $35, which drops it $5 under our mention from 6 days ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anskysea via Amazon.
- 3 speed fan
- humidification
- measures 11.93" x 6.93" x 5.04"
- 420ml water tank
- Model: PAC-01
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
It's the lowest price we could find for a similar one by $202. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping may vary slightly by zip code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- rain gutter
- UV resistant
- adjustable roof vent
- hinged door w/ latch
- Model: JWG-112A
Apply coupon code "OM5B849A" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yikenai-US via Amazon.
- dimmable brightness
- 2 rolls of 32.8-ft. LED strip lights
- 6 DIY modes & 8 lighting modes
- equipped w/ Smart remote & controller box
- Model: E0102
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Banggood
|46%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register