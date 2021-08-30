Yaheetech 44-lb. Dumbbell Set for $40
Yaheetech 44-lb. Dumbbell Set
$40 $70
Coupon code "DNDBST" takes $30 off for a low by $3. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop

Features
  • four 4.4-lb. plates, four 3.3-lb. plates, and four 2.8-lb. concrete plates
  • two bars with PVC grips
  • four spinlock collars
  • Model: YL-042901J
  • Code "DNDBST"
