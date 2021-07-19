XKRC Pro 1080p WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $26

Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- headless mode, altitude hold, and one-key takeoff/landing
- 1080p HD camera with image stabilization
- up to 20 minute flight time
- foldable design
- Model: H3
- for ages 4 and up
- emits a water mist
- 20+ trigger activated fart sounds or custom made farts
- Model: GPL46
It's the best price we could find by $6.
- Sold by Rockymart via Amazon.
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by KDMM-US via Amazon.
- built-in speaker
- includes letter cards, picture cards, math challenge cards, activity books, and 2 pens
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $173.99 ($40 off).
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
- detachable wheels
- pine construction
- measures 48" x 35.4" x 11.8"
- 24-key remote
- 16 colors
- for indoor use only
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Available in White or Blue.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- USB rechargeable
- 3 adjustable levels
- brushless copper core motor
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
- Sold by PumpSpy Technology via Amazon.
- sends text messages, emails and app alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer if your sump pump has a problem
- high water sensor and alerts
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Model: PSO1000
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
- 8" serrated blade
- 36" handle
- rubberized TRP snap sheath
- Model: 11022
