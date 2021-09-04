Vistatech 2.4GHz Live-Streaming WiFi Video Drone for $34
Meh · 25 mins ago
Vistatech 2.4GHz Live-Streaming WiFi Video Drone
$34
free shipping

With free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS," it's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Meh

  • measures 10.5" x 7" x 2"
  • 6-axis
  • Wifi 2.4GHZ
  • 360 degree flip
  • rechargeable
  • app control vial smart device
  • Model: NV-06782
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
