Vankyo Performance V600 Projector for $121
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Vankyo Performance V600 Projector
$121 $399
free shipping

That's $278 off list and a low by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by focuscamera via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 5000:1 contrast ratio
  • 300 lumens
  • projects screen size up to 300"
  • built-in stereo speakers
  • HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD card, and TV box connectivity
  • Model: VV600
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals LCD Projectors eBay Private Label Brands
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% -- $121 Buy Now