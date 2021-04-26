VIVOSUN offers its VIVOSUN LED Grow Light for $129.99. Coupon code "VSLIGHT12" cuts that to $114.40. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at VIVOSUN
- the Latest LED plant light technology with Samsung LM301H diodes
- full-spectrum LED delivers optimal light-spectrum coverage
- high-energy efficiency for 2.75 umol/J consumes 100W of electricity
- Model: VS1000
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
It's the lowest price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel interior
- 4 dishwasher safe racks
- up to 9 hours wood smoking per fill
- Model: BS611
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- In Brushed Gold
- sliding doors
- wire mesh screen offers a 360° view
- Model: 30075
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Save $174 when you apply coupon code "ZD8NJ68J". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hansing via Amazon.
- 2-12 GPM initial flow rate
- 20-100-PSI water pressure
- made of 304 stainless steel
- Model: HSFP-20IN-1
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rustic Brown.
- steel brackets
- 11-lbs. load capacity per shelf
- Model: ULWS33BX
Use coupond code "7SC3RFYP" for $21 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
