- 2,700Pa suction
- double filter
- Lidar mapping
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote control or Uoni Robot app
- Model: V980 Plus+
Clip the on-page $45 coupon for the S6 model and apply code "30YXPIK7" to save $130. Clip the $50 coupon for the S6+ model and apply the same code to save $135. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice and app control
- 2,700Pa suction power
- laser navigation
- auto-charging
- Model:
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best we could find now by $131, although most major retailers charge around $350. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2000Pa suction
- app control w/ cleaning history
- auto return cleaning
- Model: T2252Z11
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-hole side measures 2" x 3.5"
- Model: 640-2006-0000
Apply coupon code "O6WFEBYS" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Justin Bruns, LLC via Amazon.
- backlit touchscreen
- 6.1" LCD color screen
- works as alarm clock
- Model: wsmm2
It's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- It's available in White or Red.
- officially-licensed BMW product
- 3.7 MPH max speed
- 8 sounds
- 3 speeds + reverse
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- Model: K1300S
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
