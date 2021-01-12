New
Bona Fide Masks · 1 hr ago
UV Light Sanitizing Portable Wand
$55 $140
free shipping

Bona Fide Masks cuts its UV Light Sanitizing Wand from $140 to $54.50. Apply coupon code "WAND50" to get this deal. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Bona Fide Masks

Features
  • Purports to disinfect common household surfaces.
  • Rechargable lithium ion battery provides up to 50 minutes of operational time.
  • Includes safety glasses and storage pouch.
  • Model: 59S X5
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WAND50"
  • Expires 1/26/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Bona Fide Masks Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Bona Fide Masks 61% -- $55 Buy Now