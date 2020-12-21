Apply coupon code "AFFKM34" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- Available in Black and Orange in sizes M to 3XL.
- 3 adjustable temperature levels from 113°F to 149°F
- separate temperature control
- 4 heating zones
- includes USB charging cable (portable charger is not included)
- Model: F1117
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
These start around $25 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 9-foot power cord
- Model: PS500
That's about $9 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in size XL only (45" to 49" chest size & 36" sleeve length).
- 9 oz. flame resistant cotton
- welder's collar
- adjustable cuff and waist straps
- Model: BXRB9C-XLG
Save big on coats, vests, winter accessories, and more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Proozy
- In several colors (Racing Red pictured)
- Get this price via coupon code "DNCOACH".
Save on a selection of hoodies in various styles and colors. Shop Now at Shoebacca
- Pictured is the Von Dutch Men's Fleece Hoodie for $19.95 ($88 off).
Save on 9 items. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Fordham Vest for $59.99 ($140 off).
Save $8 off list price with coupon code "AFF30". Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- delivers 2.6 gallons per minute
Apply coupon code "AFFKM50" to save $10. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- mesh pockets
- adjustable velcro
- waterproof
Apply coupon code "AFF30" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- It's designed to transfer oil, gas, water, and other non-corrosive liquids.
- powered by 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 2.6-gal per minute
Thanks to coupon code "AFFSAVE20", this is $31 off list. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- 4 heating zones
- 3 heating levels
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's $4 under list price and difficult to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 23, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 1000 Pieces
- Finished size is 26.75" x 19.75"
- Model: 12556
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
Apply coupon code "QM8QTXEF" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yocuby via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Silver/White pictured).
- Silver & Gold options available for $16.49 via same coupon code.
- measures 9.2" H x 8.8" L x 1.8" W
- projects snowflake designs onto ceiling
- Model: YYG-831
