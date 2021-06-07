Trailblazer 56" Smart Ceiling Fan for $170

smafan · 1 hr ago
$170 $340
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MKDTQVAF1VP1" for a savings of $170. Buy Now at smafan
Tips
- Available in Light Wood (pictured), Dark Wood, or Pure White.
- Search "52" Trailblazer" to view the 52" option for $168 after same code.
Features
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri
- remote control and app control
- 10-speed motor
- whisper quite
- dimmable LED light
- Model: S563B-L12
Details
Comments
