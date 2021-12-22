Apply coupon code "BGe3895d" for a savings of $674. Buy Now at Banggood
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 10 multifunctional outputs
- LED display
- Model: TS-PS1000
Clip the $70 off on page coupon and apply code "WTWVKFNA" for a savings of $206. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Grey.
- Sold by Lipower via Amazon.
- 300,000mAh (1,000Wh)
- 3 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets
- 3 USB-A port (1 QC 3.0 port)
- USB-C PD port
- 2 12V DC ports
- car charging port
- recharge via AC wall outlet, generator, car outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- FCC, ROHS, PSE and CE certified
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, accessories storage bag, MC4 to DC solar power extension cable
- Model: 348967011
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "SOL500SALE" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 472Wh version is available for $277.19 after the same on page coupon and code.
- Sold by LIPOWER Official via Amazon.
- measures 11" x 7.9" x 4.5"
- 2 AC outlets
- 4 DC outlets
- 2 USB-A ports
- QC 3.0 port
- 45W USB-C port
- Model: SOL500
Apply coupon code "40B6CKAZ" for a savings of $94. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Allwei via Amazon.
- two 110V AC outlets
- 3 DC ports
- 2 USB ports
- USB-C quick charge port
- cigarette charging port
- includes AC power adapter, AC power cable, & car charging cable
- Model: SGR-PPS300-2
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- detachable battery
- X-Stream Technology
- charges multiple devices simultaneously
- Model: RIVER-Max-Plus-US
That's a savings of $221 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's covered by a 90-day warranty, although it's not clear who backs it.
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "20XPTM5R" to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KLX-US via Amazon.
- two 400W AC outlets
- 100W USB-C port
- three 12W USB-A ports
- two 120W DC ports
- 120W car port
- low noise
Clip the on page coupon for a $100 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AllPowersDirect via Amazon.
- Shipped by the seller and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- 3 USB ports, 2 AC ports, 2 DC ports, type-C port, and car outlet
- recharge via wall, car, or solar panel (not included)
- 666Wh lithium-ion battery pack
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 800A peak current
- built-in LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- built-in compass
- Model: R3120Z11
Apply coupon code "BGDNCOVER" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- clear PVC cover
- iron frame
- roll-up zippered door
- measures 71" x 36" x 36"
Apply coupon code "BG618859" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Apply coupon code "BGUSF358" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Banggood
- In Black at this price.
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 150" to 300" projection size
- 5,000 to 6,000-lumens
- Model: BW-VP7
Save on drills, grinders, hand planers, chainsaws and more. Shop Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed.
- Pictured is the Topshak 710W Cordless Hand Planer for $29.99 ($9 off).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Apply coupon code "2K2D5YSI" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- Requires wall adapter (not included).
- Type-C port compatible
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
