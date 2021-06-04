Tomshine Solar LED Outdoor Hanging Lantern Light for $15

It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Brown.
- Sold by Fancy Style via Walmart.
- IP44 waterproof
- 8-10-hours working time on a full charge
- 1.2V NiMH AA 600MAH rechargeable battery
- Model: LT058
Apply coupon code "51QWERDF" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- automatic on and off light sensor
- IP65 waterproof rating
- up to 8 hours of use on a single charge
- Model: PD-19937
Applying coupon code "ABEBKFOX" save $32, tying this with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by hoasupic via Amazon.
- dimmable
- app control
- mic mode
- sync with music
- two 16.4-foot light strips (32.8 feet total)
- Model: EL-SL-009
Use code "50ZT1B39" to get this deal. That's 50% off and a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DDBox-LED via Amazon.
- synchronizes with music
- control via "HappyLighting" app, remote control, or controller
- 540 premium 5050 SMD LEDs with dimmer and brightness controls
- 28 dynamic modes
- 3 rolls totaling 100-feet
- designed for indoor use only
- Model: LED1
That's $6 under list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bestie Accessories via Amazon.
- 50 feet total
- 25 G40 shaped bulbs each
- includes spare bulb
- Model: 8Q-UBEF-8CVT
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Use coupon code "YA6YHL8W" to take half off, saving at least $13. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Taromio via Amazon.
- In Round or Square, 18W to 48W, White or Warm White (Round/18W/White pictured).
- polypropylene and polycarbonate
- built-in LEDs
Apply coupon code "WWPBV2UO" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by T-Mark Home via Amazon.
- 96 LEDs
- IP65 water-proof
- weather-resistant
- auto on/off dusk to dawn
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $45 or more.
- up to 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: 13556860
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "IBRM9ZA5" to save $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- designed for heavy-duty sliding gate up to 40-ft. and 1,400-lbs.
- 2 remote controls
- 280W motor
- Model: COZ SGO CA
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
