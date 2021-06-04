Tomshine Solar LED Outdoor Hanging Lantern Light for $15
Walmart · 12 mins ago
Tomshine Solar LED Outdoor Hanging Lantern Light
$15 $21
free shipping

Tips
  • Available in Brown.
  • Sold by Fancy Style via Walmart.
Features
  • IP44 waterproof
  • 8-10-hours working time on a full charge
  • 1.2V NiMH AA 600MAH rechargeable battery
  • Model: LT058
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
