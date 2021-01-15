It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
Clip the 50% off on page coupon and apply code "57SCIOKY" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RavPower Direct US via Amazon.
- USB-C charge port
- USB-A charge port
- LED Indicator
- Model: BZ-PC001
Save 56% off the list price by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "OOAG3FJF". Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in White.
- Sold by JS Digital via Amazon.
- USB C PD 3.0 port
- foldable prongs
- Model: JS-CH-2001
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "DEALPDHP" to save $12, for a price that's a buck less than our mention from November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YCZMA via Amazon.
- Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C port
- foldable pins
- USB-A port
- Model: PD82002
Clip the $13 off on page coupon and apply code "techoss26" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Techoss via Amazon.
- 300W
- AC outlet
- DC car port
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: P300W
Save on a selection of cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $19.87 ($30 off list).
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Shop and save on cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $19.87 (a low by $3).
Apply coupon code "MAG00001" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Black 2-Pack and Red 2-Pack options drop to $8.49 with the same code.
- Sold by Magmart via Amazon.
- 1.5-foot, 3-foot, and 6-foot cables
- elbow and straight head for 180° bend and 360° rotation
- 9 magnetic tips (3 micro USB, 3 USB Type-C, and 3 Lightning)
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
That's $200 off and the best price we could find by $10. It's also the cheapest 65" Westinghouse TV we've listed, and cheapest 65" 4K TV we've seen since April. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps & Roku Streaming
- 3 HDMI inputs
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: WR65UX4019
That's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds
- non-stick removeable basket
- integrated timer
- indicator light
- 399.2°F max
- Model: SM-AIR-1818
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- provides added stabilization and prevents tire shifts
- Model: 28012
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's a $31 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- raises pool water temperature by 6° to 10° F
- uses existing pool pump
- Model: S120U
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
