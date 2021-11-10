This combination bake and serve set has everything you need to serve a fabulous snack at a great price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 to get free shipping.
- includes acacia wood cutting board, rolling pin, measuring cups & spoons, ravioli cutter, spatula, whisk, sifter, ramekin, cheese knives, tongs, and basting brush
- recipe pamphlet includes cake, bread, scones, doughnuts, and more
- Model: TT0270
It's $37 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MrBon US via Amazon.
- thermoblock fast heating system
- stainless steel steam wand
- transparent removable 1.5-L water tank
- Model: CM8008
That is $15 less than you'd pay direct from FineDine. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
- airtight seal
- dishwasher safe
- BPA-free locking lids
- 12 containers with 12 lids of various sizes and shapes
- Model: 372225
Apply coupon code "DEAL20" for the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at GlacialPure
- reduces 24 contaminants
- NSF/ANSI standard 42
- Up to 6-mo. filter life
- Model: EDR3RXD1 (3-Pack)
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- made from all natural clay material free from lead, cadmium, or fillers
- microwave- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees F
- measures 14.4" x 10.5" x 7"
- Model: 99600
Dive into these savings bins and find great prices on electronics, clothing, tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
It's 70% off for a $35 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- stainless steel steam tray
- oven-safe to 400°F
- dishwasher safe
That is a $34 drop from the list price, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Smoke at this price.
- measures intake of liquids while providing real-time temperature readings
- Hydration Calculator provides suggested hydration goal based on personal data
- compatible with Fitbit via Thermos Smart Lid app
- Bluetooth range of up to 75-feet
- compatible with iOS7+
- Model: SP4005SM4
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17 1-touch cooking functions
- air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more
- digital controls adjust time, temperature, and toast settings
- fits a 12" pizza or 6 slices of bread
- dishwasher-safe air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan, and crumb tray
- Model: GTF7460
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Apply coupon code "NNBBNNBB" for a 50% savings which drop it $2 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
Apply code "Y9GRIGP4" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AuzevDirect via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- 3 lighting modes
- adjustable bracket
- remote control
- Model: 0003
