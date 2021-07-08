Thompson's Waterseal 1.2-Gallon Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector for $17 for Rewards members

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- prevents water damage, and resists mildew and UV damage
- Model: TH.021802-03
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Use coupon code "DNEWS697621" to get it for $2 less than the best price we could find for a new unit Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty info is provided.
- instantly places over your existing light switches
- responds to voice commands, turns lights on automatically when you arrive home, & has multiple timers
- Model: TSM001WCAN
That is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by IOT_Company via eBay.
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- Model: SG_B07L5DPK8P_US
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.66 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
At $42 off, it's the lowest price we found today by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Snow.
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-toxic
- Model: ER012
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members and is $23 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP..
- Renews the look of old worn driveways
- 10-year formula
- Can be open to foot traffic in just 1 hour after application and 24 hours for vehicle traffic
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Clip the 10% off on oage coupon and apply code "69MEGX9A" to save $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Techoss via Amazon.
- 300W
- AC outlet
- DC car port
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: P300W
Use coupon code "AFFSDCC27" to save $27. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- measures 75" x 26" (folds to 19" x 9" x 6")
- supports up to 225-lbs
- Model: H0110-00201GY
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
Use coupon code "WK2RCV7E" for 70% off (a savings of $17). Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Rampow Direct via Amazon.
- over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection
- Power Delivery 3.0
- foldable plug
- Model: RBA17
