Thompson's Waterseal 1.2-Gallon Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector for $17 for Rewards members
Ace Hardware
Thompson's Waterseal 1.2-Gallon Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector
$17 for Rewards members
pickup

It's $5 under list price.

Tips
  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • prevents water damage, and resists mildew and UV damage
  • Model: TH.021802-03
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 35 min ago
