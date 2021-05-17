Teal Island Designs Sunshine Beach 3-Way Coastal Surf Style Recliner Chair for $460

Save $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 39" D x 37.75" H x 31" W
- polyester fabric upholstery
- push-through-arm recliner
- Model: 67k55
Apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- solid birch wood legs
- Model: MA3288
That's $250 under our December mention, and nearly $1,500 less than you'd pay direct from the manufacturer. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Black or Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- compression, finger pressure, kneading, knocking, rolling, and tapping massage types
- 6 auto programs
- extra foot padding
- remote holders
- FDA registered as a medical device
- 3 zero gravity positions
- yoga program stretches whole body
- built-in castor for easy movement
- Model: LM-6800
That's a savings of $20 and a good price for a powered recliner. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- power-operated recline and adjustable headrest
- measures 37.4" x 33.1" x 40.6" overall
- engineered fabric with PU coat
- 300-lb. capacity
- Model: 9581-FAB
That's the best price we found by $2,100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Orange.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- Spot target voice recognition to focus on the area you want to target with just using your voice
- User-friendly remote controller
- USB connection
- Bluetooth speakers
- Model: LM7000
Apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get the lowest price we could find by $25, although you'd pay at least $280 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- In Brown.
- curved wing arms
- lumbar pillow
- stabilizing chrome base
- Model: CH162430BNLEA
Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" bags extra savings on items priced $200 or more that are already marked up to half off. (The coupon applies to regular-priced items too.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Jayden Creation Delphine Cane Accent Chair 2-Pack for $407.29 after coupon ($45 off).
- Many orders over $45 ship free, however oversize shipping charges may apply, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Use coupon code "HDOFFICE10" for the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Brown.
- Pick up in-store to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- LeatherSoft (leather and polyurethane) upholstery
- mahogany wood base
- lever adjusting recliner
- ball-bearing swiveling base
- Model: BT7821VIN
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge around $191 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Dark Grey.
- Need two? Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" drops the price of two chairs to $273.56 (low by $44).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- microfiber upholstery
- high density foam
- eucalyptus wood frame
- Model: CCHRFKS1M26DGRA
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Shop a selection of indoor and outdoor furniture including recliners from $400, coffee tables as low as $90, desks from $159, benches starting at $214, sofas as low as $200, bar stools starting at $119, and much more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured are the Sutton 24" Cherry Counter Stools 2-Pack for $118.95 ($20 off).
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
You'd pay over $30 for a similar car mattress elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 2 pillows
- inflator/deflator pump
- Model: EAT0184
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "4IEWVNMV" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- 3 drill guide sizes
- adjustable distance
- measurement guides from 1/16" to 1/2"
- includes 15 dowels, 3 size drill bits, small wrench, and pencil
- Model: HXDKQ6810
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon for 40% off (a savings of $20). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bahentrade US via Amazon.
- 1080p video
- 120° angle
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- 2.4GHz wireless
- app controlled
- memory card (not included) or cloud storage
- emergency backup power
- measures 2.4" x 2.4" x 0.8"
- Model: LIC-TE04
