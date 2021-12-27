It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Svbony via eBay.
- Focal Ratio: F6.7
- Tripod: Aluminum Alloy Tripod
- Objective lens: 2E/2G
- Model: F9348E
-
-
That's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now $5.96. Buy Now at Amazon
- intricate designs found on the real-life version
- adjustable straps
- Model: AEW0068
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- officially licensed
- measures 5.5" x 2" x 2.5"
- Model: RT4349
It's a savings of $40 off the list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-wheel drive with full independent suspension
- 35° climbing angle
- 10 MPH
- Model: AD17270
Most eBay sellers charge $8 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1 Radical Racer Car, 1 Remote Control and 1 USB Rechargeable
- Real headlights and tail lights
- LED light-up
- Drives on the wall or upside down
- Model: 2707
Get after-Christmas prices on toys, household appliances, home goods, holiday decor, clothing, & more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Squeakee Rainbowie the Balloon Dog Electronic Pet for $30 ($28 off).
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses altitude
- 12+ tricks including shoulder slide, kick flip, and alley-oop
- ages 4+
- USB rechargeable
- includes 2 trick sticks, USB charging cable, and guide
- Model: 6060471
That is $108 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- up to 15mph
- 10 mile range
- up to 150-lb. capacity
- 5.5" rubber tires
- triple braking system
Save up to 55% off on a selection of dozens of board games, jigsaws, small toys and more. With prices starting from $5. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal. It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 tiers
- Model: 8541990621
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
