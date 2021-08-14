Strata Home by Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $78

It's a savings of $122 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- rechargeable battery
- four attachments
- built-in LED lighting
- dual low/high power settings
- wall-mounted charging station
- Model: 138423
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "251V7DXY" for a savings of $77. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Clip the $70 off on page coupon and apply code "EASINEG80" to save $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Easine via Amazon.
- adjustable suction power
- washable filter
- swivel motorized floor head
- 4-stage filtration
- Model: G80
You'd pay $30 more at Samsung direct; it's the best price we've seen this year too. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool Link DP01 purifying desk fan or $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin vacuum. Shop Now at Dyson
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "FHSBKK5B" to get $56 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,000 watts
- 5.5 peak horsepower
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
Applying coupon code "40M7XN6J" saves $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "MUP6ORFR" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanrock US via Amazon.
- preset pressure
- digital LCD display
- measures 9.45" x 1.97" x 1.97"
- doubles as LED flashlight & power bank
- includes air pump, ball needle, Type-C cable, French standard adapter, flexible hose, nozzle, & carrying bag
- Model: CZK3671
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "Y2XH5OFR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Orange pictured).
- Sold and shipped by Tools for Convenience via Amazon.
- metal handle
- laser guide
- 3,500rpm motor
- 6 blades
- 90° and 45° bevel cutting
- Model: TCS115A
