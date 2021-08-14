Strata Home by Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $78
New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Strata Home by Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$78 $200
free shipping

It's a savings of $122 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
Features
  • rechargeable battery
  • four attachments
  • built-in LED lighting
  • dual low/high power settings
  • wall-mounted charging station
  • Model: 138423
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% -- $78 Buy Now