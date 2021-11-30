It's going for over $600 elsewhere! Buy Now at Lowe's
- Fire protection of 40 minutes up to 1200F degrees
- Model: SA-HDF-BIO
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- interior measures 12" x 8.1" x 11.6"
- ETL verified to withstand up to 72 hours of water submersion
- UL classified to endure up to 30 minutes at 1,550° F
- flat key lock
- built-in carrying handles
- includes 2 keys
- Model: FHW40100
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes two keys
- ETL verified for 72 hours of water submersion
- UL classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F
- Model: CHW30220
Clip the $25 coupon on the product page to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by Oeiusekjufe via Amazon.
- This item may take up to six weeks to deliver by standard free shipping.
- carbon steel structure
- digital password/key access
- security cable to anchor safe to secure object
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register