Tiktech offers the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $66, down from $110. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to get this deal. Plus, free shipping applies Buy Now at tiktech.com
- adjustable speed
- lock button
- includes battery, charger, two 6" blades for metal, 6" blade for wood, 9" blade for wood, and 9" blade for tree limbs
- Model: BBT-ZE33
Expires 6/20/2021
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Clip the 15% coupon and apply code "L8LIAG8A" to save $39 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Juemel DP2 via Amazon.
- 2 lithium-ion batteries
- 2 chains
- charger
- sharpeners
- screwdriver
- nut driver
It's $31 less than buying it new elsewhere and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price. It's $69 less than what you'd pay for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- A 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2631-20
- UPC: 045242530250
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 64GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
