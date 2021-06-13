SnapFresh 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $66
SnapFresh 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw
$66 $110
Tiktech offers the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $66, down from $110. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to get this deal. Plus, free shipping applies Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • adjustable speed
  • lock button
  • includes battery, charger, two 6" blades for metal, 6" blade for wood, 9" blade for wood, and 9" blade for tree limbs
  • Model: BBT-ZE33
  • Expires 6/20/2021
