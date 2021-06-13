TikTech offers the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $48, down from $80. Click "get code," then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to get this deal. Plus, free shipping applies Buy Now at tiktech.com
- speeds up to 1,400rpm
- 2 speeds
- 22 torque options
- includes drill, charger, battery, and 42 drill bits
- Model: BBT-JOZ57C
Expires 6/20/2021
Get this price via coupon code "274196". It's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 64GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
