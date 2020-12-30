New
Adorama · 7 mins ago
Slinger 85L Electronic Dry Cabinet
$149 $249
free shipping

It's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 2 adjustable padded shelves
  • LED display of temperature and humidity
  • relative humidity range of 25% to 60%
  • compressor-free operation
  • Model: SL-EDC-85HS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Electronics Adorama Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 40% -- $149 Buy Now