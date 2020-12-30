It's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2 adjustable padded shelves
- LED display of temperature and humidity
- relative humidity range of 25% to 60%
- compressor-free operation
- Model: SL-EDC-85HS
Expires 12/31/2020
Apply coupon code "QCLYRVQY" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Firmerst via Amazon.
- flat plug
- UL-certified
- Model: 3PCS1FT14WHI
It's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa
- wireless and keyless door entry
- Model: WLCKG1
Apply coupon code "XSYSKH3W" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Firmerst via Amazon.
- UL certified
- Model: 3PCS1FT14BLK
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Can't make it to the store for pickup? You can schedule a delivery for $8.99.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on a huge selection of clearance items, including electronics, computers, gaming, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping. Exclusions apply.
- Pictured is the Acer K243Y 24" Monitor for $89.99 ($110 off).
Save big bucks on big screens with a selection of 80 4K smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Westinghouse, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 43" 4K LED UHD Smart Roku TV for $189.99 ($110 off).
Save on a selection of over 15 TVs (and a single projector) from brands as LG, Sony, Vizio, JVC, and Samsung. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the LG CX 4K HDR 120Hz OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,739.99 (low by $457).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on headphones, speakers, microphones, PAs, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured are the AKG Acoustics K240 Studio Semi-Open Headphones for $49. ($20 off)
Save on over 200 photography accessories. Choose from lighting, cases, tripods, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Incase DSLR Pro Pack Nylon Camera Backpack for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save $175 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable to cut up to 2" x 6" boards
- measures 8" x 8.25" x 2.75"
- Model: TMW-56
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 1" to 1-3/8" thick doors
- Model: 153068PF
