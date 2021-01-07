Apply coupon code "BRIGHT" to get the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa
- microSD card slot
- Model: WYZEC2
Apply coupon code "HA39SYOU66" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CGTek via Amazon.
- Available in 4.7".
- 5 key capacity
- resettable code
- wall mountable
- reinforced metal body
- Model: OUS-HA39B-O52118
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD display
- reports short term and long term averages
- 3 AAA batteries required (included)
- Model: 223
That's $10 under our June mention and the best price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Adorama
- works w/ Alexa
- 2-way audio
- real-time motion and sound alerts
- Model: IPC100
Save on a range of smart door locks, keypad systems, combo lock sets, safes, and batteries. Shop Now at Home Depot
Feel more secure and relaxed in your home with camera kits, sensors, and smart locks from SimpliSafe. Select items are for members only. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- A handling fee of 10% applies to specific items for non-members.
- Pictured is the SimpliSafe Pro WiFi Video Doorbell for $99.88 ($70 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping charges.
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" to save on up to 95 closeout deals, with prices starting from $19 after the coupon. The selection includes headphones, speakers, speaker stands, security cameras, dashboard cameras, and more. Shop Now at World Wide Stereo
Apply coupon code "UGCQMSXM" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brushed Nickel.
- Sold by Singmi via Amazon.
- emergency key
- dual unlock mode
- voice guided programming
Apply coupon code "PACKLIGHT" to save $41 off list price. It's also $13 less than our October mention. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Use coupon code "GROWUPUP" to drop it to $35.99, a savings of $17 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- 4000K color temperature
That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Get this price via coupon code "WIFIBULB".
- works w/ "Stellar WI-FI" app
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
That's a $3 low and the best price by far it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- fits any standard 1.5" to 4" shower stall drain opening
- Model: SHSULT755
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
That's the best shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- fills gaps, holes, and openings to create a barrier
- shears, work gloves, and roll of stainless steel wool fabric
- Model: 162758A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|42%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
|Sansi
|$49 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register