It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by top_toolstore via eBay
- folding hanging hook
- 1000-1999 lumen output
- 120-degree beam
- Model: LT001
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "KP826H83" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White.
- Sold by Decor Star via Amazon.
- IP55 waterproof
- 4 different installation methods
- Model: 4336505620
Save 50% off the list price with coupon code "40XPGG19". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BLIIFUU via Amazon.
- remote, mic, or app controlled
- peel and stick installation
- adjustable brightness
- timer function
- 12V adapter
- music sync
- 28 modes
- 3 reels
- Model: LED50FT-BLUE-3
Take 45% off with coupon code "PLPB7U83". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gogoanyshop via Amazon.
- 5 color modes and 5 brightness levels
- rechargeable 2,000mAh lithium battery
- 30 min/60 min auto timer
- Model: YM_US_0003
Apply coupon code "TAYBBA8Y" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tobusa Direct via Amazon.
- E26 base
- waterproof
- 100% heavy-duty rugged aluminum
- Model: 9033-S
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Save on 2,500 lighting and ceiling fans from brands like Hunter, Design House, Sea Gull Lighting, allen + roth, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Hunter Anslee 46" LED Ceiling Fan with Light Kit for $112.49 ($38 off).
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a buck off, which puts it $30 under list and $4 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- uses 3AA batteries (included)
- 3 brightness modes
- up to 200 lumens
- foldable design
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2.
Update: The prices now start from $179.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 23rd but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$366 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register