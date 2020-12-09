New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Retractable LED Work Light w/ Magnetic Base
$10 $15
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by top_toolstore via eBay
Features
  • folding hanging hook
  • 1000-1999 lumen output
  • 120-degree beam
  • Model: LT001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $10 Buy Now
Amazon   $366 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price