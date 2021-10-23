It's $5 under what you would pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Log into your Ace Rewards account to get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes spray mop, reusable microfiber cleaning pad, microfiber dusting pad, 32-oz. No Bucket Floor Cleaner, soft scrub pad, and 3 bottle adapters
- directional mist nozzle
- swivel head
- ergonomic power grip
- Model: RJCLICKMOP1
Save $3 via coupon code "30AJ1JCR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- 2 types of hoses
- for use with most vacuums
- Model: RJGD-SLV2-lan
It's the lowest price we found by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Red.
- measures 25.4" L x 15.4" W x 27.8" H
- two 8-gallon removable inner bins
- hands-free step pedals
- stainless steel frame
- Model: 900602
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Checkout with Subscribe and Save for a low by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with automatic, manual, single-use, filter, commercial, and espresso machines
- Model: 8541892790
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- streak-free rubber blade
- Model: 17018
Apply coupon code "37IIDUV7" for a savings of $20, which drops it a buck under our mention from just four days ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joymoop Store via Amazon.
- 3 microfiber mop pads
- wash and dry chambers
- 360° rotating mop head
- adjustable stainless steel handle
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
That's a shipped low by $6. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Lemon and Lime Blossom scent
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
