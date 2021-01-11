Apply code "DNPC30" to save $14. Buy Now at RAVPower
- 7.5W compatible with select iPhones
- triple temperature control
- device detection
- quick charge
- Model: RP-PC034
Apply coupon code "50USX21WH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Elecjet US via Amazon.
- two PD PPS USB-C ports
- measures 2.85" x 1.43"
- foldable plug
- USB-A port
- Model: X21, CP-ADP05-GRY
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "Q2H4X2SA" to save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JS Digital via Amazon.
- At this price in White.
- USB C PD 3.0 port
- foldable prongs
- Model: JS-CH-2001
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "DEALPDHP" to save $12, for a price that's a buck less than our mention from November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YCZMA via Amazon.
- Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C port
- foldable pins
- USB-A port
- Model: PD82002
That's a savings of $4 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- foldable plug
- overvoltage and short-circuit protection
- Model: A2620
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AnkerDirect via eBay
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
Shop and save on wireless chargers, USB hubs, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5-Port USB Desktop Charger for $11.12 ($5 off).
- Most items receive free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $2.99 (or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more).
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qi technology
- fast charge 2.0
- built-in cooling fan
- includes wall charger and USB-C cable
Apply coupon code "US40" for a savings of $80 and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
- two 110V AC outlets
- 70,200mAh battery
- 60W PD input & output
- 3-mode emergency light
- recharge via wall outlet, car charger, or solar panel
- Model: RP-PB187
Apply coupon code "PB50" to get $18 under our October mention, $64 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
- built-in charging protections
- 100W 3-prong AC outlet
- LED battery indicators
- 60W PD output
- 45W PD input
- QC 3.0 output
- Model: RP-PB055
Apply coupon code "PC33" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- foldable plug
- dual charging ports
- powered by GaN tech
- Model: RP-PC133
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $74.69. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- measures 29" x 21" x 2"
- 2 raw metal pipe handles
- made to fit a standard flat glass top stove
- Model: 775
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- one size fits all
- hook & loop closure
- 50% cotton, 50% polyester
- Model: bb-50004
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
