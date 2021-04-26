New
Quipall Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator
$430 $600
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • electric start
  • runs on gasoline or propane
  • 3,800 watts of running power
  • 9.5 hours of runtime
  • 4-gallon tank
  • four 120V outlets, one 30 Amp RV receptacle, and 12V DC terminals
  • Model: 5250DF
