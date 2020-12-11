It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 7,000-watt max output, 5,500-watt rated output
- 6.6-gallon fuel tank
- up to 8.5 hours runtime
- Model: 7000DF
That's the best price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.01. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" universal shank
- wooden index case
- Model: 10100
Clip the $13 off coupon and apply code "QWF6729M" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KimoDirect via Amazon.
- 3/8" auto chuck
- variable speed
- 350 in.-lb. max torque
- built-in work light
- includes 35 screwdriver bits, 6 twist drill bits, 3 brad point bits
- carrying bag
- 20V lithium-ion battery & charger
- Model: 13811
Apply coupon code "XI6SH53H" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Goins Discount Supermarket via Amazon.
- 6-in-1 multi-function nozzle
- 20V 4.0Ah battery
- 2.0Ah charger
- 20-ft. suction hose with filter basket
- mesh storage bag
- 13L collapsible bucket
- Model: VAR-910
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KimoDirect via Amazon.
- 40-foot pounds of torque
- includes two 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, 60-minute fast charger, 7 sockets, 1-3/8" to 1/4" adapter, and case
- Model: 3302
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December
23rd18 but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
