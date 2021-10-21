That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by One Retail Group via eBay.
- 3 modes
- adjustable thermostat
- overheat & tip-over protection
- Model: PB-H09B-US
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "2043BSHQ" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by XieFu via Amazon.
- LED display
- remote contol
- timer
- auto shut-off
- 2 modes
- Model: PH-150R
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon and apply code "18WR6WZH" for a savings of $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yingcang via Amazon.
- 3 speeds
- adjustable height
- IP34 waterproof
- 3,000-hour bulb life
- 45° adjustable head
- tip-over and over-heating protection
- Model: DRPHC-2000SQI-Black
That's $40 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- In Brushed Gold
- Includes chimenea, log grate, fire tool, and ash pan
- Model: 30199
Apply coupon code "KGG82D3M" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Home DG Direct via Amazon.
Save on lighting starting at $9, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory sealed unit, although most stores charge at least $110. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but packaging may have been opened or damaged. It retains the full manufacturer warranty, but terms are unclear.
- 1,500W and 1,000W settings
- overheat protection
- digital thermostat
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
That's $320 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
Apply code "DPLM050" to save $50. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- The 50" model drops to $178.99 via the same code.
- 9 colors and 5 levels
- remote control
- up to 1,500W (5,000-BTU)
- heats up to 400-sq. ft.
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $82 in cart ($28 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's the lowest price we could find by $404. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are so handy to keep in the car (or even around the house). They are quick and easy to use in the car if you don't have time for a professional detail."
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
