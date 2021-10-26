Save $10 with coupon code "MKTCB5N3Q9VV", making this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 6 outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 1,680 joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-363
It's $34 under list price. There's also a 9-outlet option which is $27 off list. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Black or White.
- 12 AC outlets
- 2 smart USB outlets
Save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 front panel outlets and 16 flexible rear outlets
- Model: PCO860
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
It's $166 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Additionally, this item is backed by the Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Buy Now at Newegg
- Price Protection: If you buy an eligible product anytime through November 21, and Newegg sells it for a lower price on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) NanoEdge bezel touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Model: UX535LI-IH77T
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 for a pack this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- latex free
- molded nose clip
- 3-layer filter system
- Model: PPE201DMM001
