New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb PowerXL 1,500-Watt Nonstick Indoor Grill
$46 $101
free shipping

That's $43 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • In several colors (Blue pictured)
Features
  • 200F to 450F temperature range
  • built-in fan
  • dishwasher-safe parts
  • Model: K50547
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 54% -- $46 Buy Now